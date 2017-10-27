Drinkwater over the worst after Blues bow

Danny Drinkwater admits he's been "massively frustrated" by his spell on sidelines after finally making his debut for Chelsea.

The 27-year-old England international joined the Blues from Leicester in September but had to watch his new teammates in action as he recovered from a calf injury.

Drinkwater played 62 minutes of the 2-1 League Cup win over Everton on Wednesday, with his determined performance earning the praise of Antonio Conte.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, the former Leicester midfielder said: "I don't think [the last few months] could have gone any worse.

"I have been trying to take the positives out of it. My calf feels good now but I was massively frustrated. The waiting game was killing me.

"It's been good to watch the team and it has helped me to settle in as well. It has given me a feel for how they actually play. But the sooner I can get more involved now, the better for me."

The Chelsea boss added: "I think he has a lot of room for improvement. I preferred to give him the opportunity to play from the start because he needs to play, to find the right tempo and rhythm of the game.

"I knew I could risk something by playing him, but I think it was very positive for him to start the game and to know that now I can count on him for part of the next games.

"Maybe he will be 100 per cent fit after the international break, but we must have patience. We are also recovering N'Golo [Kante] very well and this is good news for our midfield."