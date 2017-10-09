Kane makes first Ballon d’Or shortlist

Tottenham star Harry Kane has been recognised for his prolific scoring this year by being included in the 30-man shortlist for the 2017 Ballon d’Or award.

The Spurs striker has never before made the prestigious list, but after scoring 43 goals in only 37 appearances for club and country in 2017, he has been rewarded with a spot.

Fellow Premier League stars Philippe Coutinho, Kevin De Bruyne, N’Golo Kante, and David De Gea have also made the list, alongside regular contender Neymar.

The players mentioned have been named among the first 15 players revealed by award organisers France Football magazine, who are expected to make public the other 15 players soon.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the current Ballon d’Or holder and will undoubtedly join the rest of the players on the shortlist, as well as his main rival for the honour, Lionel Messi.