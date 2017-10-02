De Bruyne: Win over Chelsea like six points

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne believes the 1-0 win over Chelsea is worth six points in the race to the Premier League title.

The Sky Blues clinched the narrow win over the defending champions on Saturday thanks to a lone strike from De Bruyne in the 67th minute of the clash at Stamford Bridge.

City lost both Premier League games against Antonio Conte's men last season, and De Bruyne is delighted that they were able to turn it around in their latest encounter.

“Last year I think we had big games where I think we didn’t do particularly badly, but we had no points to show for it," the Belgian told the press, according to the club's official website.

“These are the most important games. It’s just three points, but to win these ones, it’s six points in the end.

“You can win all the big games and then lose all the small ones. You need to try to be constant.

“Obviously in the end of the season when the gap is minimal and you win these big games, it means a lot. I think it’s just nice to get the winning feeling and stay in the same rhythm.”