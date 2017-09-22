Costa: No bitterness towards Conte at Chelsea treatment

Diega Costa insists there is no bitterness towards Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, ahead of his return to former club Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed a fee to sell Costa to Atletico – mooted to be around the £50million mark – with the 28-year-old set to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical with the La Liga outfit.

Despite scoring 20 goals in 35 games last season, Conte decided during the summer that Costa was surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Costa then refused to return to Chelsea for pre-season training and remained in his homeland of Brazil.

But with Atletico under a transfer ban, the switch was always likely to be put on hold until January, with Costa now taking an amicable view on Conte’s conduct.

“There’s nothing of the sort there, I’m not upset with anybody, I have no bitterness towards anyone. Everything is cool,” he told Splash News.

Costa spent four years at Atletico before joining Chelsea in a £32m move in the summer of 2014.