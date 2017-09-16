Foxes scrape a point with 1-1 draw at Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town continued their strong start to the Premier League season with another impressive performance in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Saturday.

Match Summary

Neither side looked particularly impressive in the first half, but the second period began with a bang when Laurent Depoitre opened the scoring less than a minute after the restart.

Leicester bounced back immediately through a Jamie Vardy penalty four minutes later. The sides traded chances afterwards, but neither was able to break the deadlock and the spoils were shared.

Full Report

The Terriers focused most of their early effort down the wings, which Leicester seemed to really struggle to come to terms with. But the home side failed time and again to turn that pressure into anything meaningful.

Dangerous crosses were whipped across the box but they were unable to connect with the final man and chances were few and far between in the first half.

The Foxes finished the half the stronger of the two sides with Riyad Mahrez in particular starting to look threatening.

However, that all changed after the break with Abdelhamid Sabiri sliding a throughball past the Leicester defense for Depoitre, who took the ball into the box before poking past Kasper Schmeichel to score on his full home debut.

The away side hit back almost immediately after Chris Lowe brought down Andy King in the box and Vardy sent Jonas Lossl the wrong way to level matters just four minutes later.

There was a moment of controversy around the hour mark when Elias Kachunga thought he’d restored the home side’s advantage when he turned the ball into the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

Vardy then wasted a huge chance for Leicester to take the lead after Mahrez whipped a menacing cross into the box for the England international, but somehow he was unable to get anything onto the ball with the goal standing wide open in front of him.

Demarai Gray had a late penalty appeal turned down after it appeared as if Zanka brought him down in the box, but his protests were waved away and the match ended 1-1.