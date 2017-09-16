Mourinho: Pogba will be missed

Jose Mourinho says that, while he is confident his Manchester United squad has sufficient depth, the loss of Paul Pogba to injury is a blow to the clubs season.

There is still no official word from the club on the extent of their star midfielder’s injury, although his manager had previously admitted that he will be sidelined for ‘a few matches’.

Pogba suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday night during the Red Devils’ 3-0 Champions League victory over Basel and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday, Mourinho indicated that he is still in the dark over the seriousness of the injury.

“I just know that it’s a muscular injury,” he told reporters. “He’s out for the weekend match, that’s the only match I’m thinking about, I don’t think any further than that. He’s not playing this weekend. I just know it’s a hamstring problem.

“Squads are to try to cope with these kinds of situations and we know that in a few situations, I don’t know how many, but we are going to play without Pogba for a few matches but we have other players.

“We have players and we have players waiting for an opportunity because we start the season really well with one match per week, no need for resting, changes, we were going with the same players but there are good players more than ready to play so honestly we miss Pogba, we need Pogba but we have good players.

“[Ander] Herrera, [Marouane] Fellaini, [Michael] Carrick are waiting for a real chance to start the matches and they are ready so this is also our way of thinking.

“We lost important players last season during crucial moments of the season and we were not crying or getting excuses about that.”