Preview: Stoke City v Manchester United

Stoke will look to end Manchester United's unbeaten start to the season when the two sides meet at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Premier League

Date: 9 September 2017

Match Day 4

Kick-off: 13H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: N. Swarbrick

Assistants: D. Cann, S. Ledger

Fourth official: S. Attwell

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Stoke City 77 17 24 36

Manchester United 77 36 24 17

Previous encounter:

Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United 21/01/17 (Premier League)

Stoke City goalscorers: Mata (OG 19')

Manchester United goalscorers: W. Rooney (90')

Taking in those instructions @shaqirixherdan ⚽️ ready for Manchester United #SCFC ?⚪️ A post shared by Stoke City FC (@stokecity) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Players to watch:

Peter Crouch has announced himself on the 2017/18 season with two goals already, although one was in the 4-0 League Cup defeat of Rochdale. A match where Joe Allen netted twice. But the man that United will need to keep quiet, is Spanish striker Jese, who very much has a point to prove this season, after failing to make the grade at Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. He is already off the mark for Stoke, with the winner in their 1-0 defeat of Arsenal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulling the strings in midfield for United, but the combination of the Armenian, alongside Nemanja Matic that allows Paul Pogba more freedom, should once again be the difference this weekend.

Fighting talk from @AnderHerrera: "We are ready – no excuses. Every team is waiting for us, but we are Manchester United." ? #MUFC A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Team form and manager quotes:

Stoke lost 1-0 away to Everton before seeing off Arsenal at home, and after an easy cup win, were held to a 1-1 draw with West Brom.

United, meanwhile, had no problems seeing off West Ham 4-0, Swansea 4-0, and Leicester 2-0 in their three games played.

Ahead of the tie, Potters boss Mark Hughes said: "I think we will clearly give United the respect they deserve, but sometimes the best way to show that respect is to get about them early on and really ask questions of them,” he said in the build-up to the game.

"Of all the teams, Manchester United have clearly been the most eye-catching – the way they have gone about their business has been very impressive."

He added: “We are aware of the size of the challenge facing us, but we know, and we have already shown this season, that we can compete with the top sides and beat them!”

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho said: "Stoke are difficult [to play against]; they are aggressive, they defend with a lot of people, and they are dangerous in set-pieces.

"It's a stadium that puts a lot of pressure [on] too. So, I think it's going to be difficult again. Hopefully, we can be better than in previous years and win but difficult it is going to be, for sure."

Team news:

Ryan Shawcross is out for Stoke with a back injury meaning Kevin Wimmer could make his debut.

Maxim Choupo-Moting faces a late fitness test after returning from international duty.

Julien Ngoy, Stephen Ireland and Ibrahim Afellay are long-term casualties.

For United, Luke Shaw is still not match fit, after an ankle injury, and is sidelined alongside Marcos Rojo (knee) and Ashley Young (hamstring).