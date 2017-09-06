Liverpool boss Klopp sends message to ill Everton fan

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sent a message of support to a fan of Merseyside rivals Everton, who is battling against a rare illness.

Noah Cunningham, 13, underwent a 10 hour operation to combat the effects of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy earlier this week – surgery which is expected to keep him in hospital for several weeks.

His aunt, Alison Ruston, met Klopp at a petrol station in Liverpool and asked him to appear in a video to cheer up the teenager.

The German obliged, with the video being shared thousands of times on social media.

Noah has had support from lots of football clubs and fans… All the messages make him smile @LFC Noah said thanks Jurgen! #footballfamily pic.twitter.com/3pzgyGMXiI — Team Noah (@Teamnoahappeal) September 6, 2017

“Hi Noah, we’re here in Formby at the petrol station, and your auntie told me in this moment that you’re not in the best shape, but that will change soon I’m sure,” said Klopp.

“I’ve heard you are a huge Evertonian, so hopefully you enjoy this little video anyway, so all the best and see you at the latest [Merseyside] derby.”

Respect to Klopp sending Noah the get well message!!! I wish and hope you get better and can get down to Goodison Park Noah!!! ???⚽️??? — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) September 6, 2017

Alison said: “I was just filling up in Formby and Klopp was at the next pump, I asked him for a selfie and he suggested he did a video instead, he was such a lovely man.

“We showed Noah the video when he came round from his operation and he can’t speak, but he was smiling his head off and did lots of thumbs up.”