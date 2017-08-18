Pulis: We rejected a bid for Evans

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has confirmed that the club turned down a bid for their captain Jonny Evans as they do not need to sell him.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for the centre-back, but Pulis has revealed that an interested party would need to make an excellent bid in order to prise him away from the Hawthorns.

“We’ve turned down an offer for Jonny. He’ll have a late fitness test today. It’s his hamstring,” the former Stoke boss said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“We don’t want to sell Jonny and we don’t need to sell him. It would have to be a very, very good offer.

“Jonny understands the situation and where everything is. Jonny is happy here and wants to get on with his football.”

The 29-year-old former Manchester United defender has two years left on his current contract with the Baggies.