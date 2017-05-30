Zico backs Gabriel Jesus to become ‘great’

Brazil legend Zico has spoken highly of Manchester City's rising star Gabriel Jesus, claiming that the young striker can become one of the greats.

Jesus wasted little time in making an impact at the Citizens after joining Pep Guardiola's charges from Palmeiras. He netted seven goals in 11 games to become an instant hit at the Etihad Stadium.

Zico believes the 20-year-old has the potential to become one of the great Brazilian football stars if he keeps his head down.

"He's a boy that was Brazilian champion playing for one of Brazil's biggest teams and became the Brazilian national team's No. 9 at 19," he told ESPN FC.

"I guess everybody could see that he wasn't going to feel the difference of moving to England and playing for City, which is a spectacular team.

"If he continues to grow, he has everything to achieve that. He demonstrates everyday that he's a great professional, with fantastic quality.

"Gabriel is a player who pursues success with hard work and competence. He has everything to become one of the greatest in Brazilian football history."