Gerrard’s memorable Anfield goals

Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard will be playing in his final match at Anfield against Crystal Palace on Saturday, before his departure the MLS.

To commemorate the Reds captain's last match in front of his home supporters, we take you back to some memorable goals he has scored at Anfield over the years.

1. Maiden goal v Sheffield Wednesday, 2000

Gerrard scored his first goal for the club as a lanky 20-year-old in December 2000 during a 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. The drive from midfield for which he became so well known in later years was already apparant.

2. Long-range effort v Man United 2001

He found the back of the net nine times against Man United over the years, and this long-range effort in a 2-0 helped the Merseysiders achieve their first league double over their old rivals in 22 years.

3. The Beauty against Olympiakos, 2005

With time running out in their Champions League match against the Greek side, Gerrard scored arguably the club's most important goal in recent times to put the Reds into the knockouts.

4. Screamer v Middlesbrough 2005

This curler finished second in the goal of the year competition and is arguably his most impressive. Can you spot who the goalkeeper in the Boro goal is?

5. Hat-trick v Everton 2012

No player had scored a hat-trick in the Merseyside derby in three decades before Stevie G achieved the feat in 2012. We particularly liked the first goal, although the quality of the footage isn't particularly great.

Which of these are your your favourite? Let us know if the comments section below….