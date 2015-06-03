Mourinho: Costa happy at Chelsea

Spanish newspaper Marca reported earlier in the week that Costa is homesick and is finding it tough to get accustomed to the English climate and culture.

The report asserted that Costa has contacted the Atletico Madrid directors and is willing to take a significant pay cut to move back to Spain.

However, Mourinho insisted that the striker, who scored 20 Premier League goals in his successful debut season with the Blues, has never showed signs of being unhappy during his time at Stamford Bridge.

"He's the happiest guy in the dressing room, so if this is unhappiness, I'm happy with that," Mourinho told reporters following Chelsea's 1-0 win over Sydney FC in Australia.

Costa moved to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for 32 million pounds last summer and played a vital role in helping the Blues lift their first Premier League title in five years.