Blues complete Pedro signing

Chelsea have completed the signing of striker Pedro from Barcelona in a deal that could rise to £21.4m.

The Spain international came up through the Catalan giants' youth ranks before making his first-team debut in 2008, and has since gone on to win every available piece of domestic and continental silverware with the La Liga side.

The 28-year-old, though, had been keen on a move away from Camp Nou and looked set for a switch to Manchester United, but the Blues swooped in over the last few days and have since wrapped up a deal for the 28-year-old.

"I am very happy to be here. I am very excited to start my adventure at Chelsea and I am here to keep winning titles," Pedro told his new club's website.

"Thanks to the club and the supporters for giving me the opportunity to put the blue shirt on."