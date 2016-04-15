Wenger and Pochettino surprised by referee switch

Mauricio Pochettino and Arsene Wenger were both surprised by the decision to switch referees for Spurs' clash with Stoke on Monday.

Referee Kevin Friend was scheduled to officiate the Premiership match between Tottenham and Stoke City on Monday evening, a clash crucial to Spurs' league campaign. However, following social media pressure from club supporters claiming that Friend's stated support for Leicester City could interfere with his decision making, the Premier League has decided to hand the duty over to Neil Swarbrick.

"We never complain and I want to say we trust in all the referees but I think we need to trust," Pochettino said.

"In some point I agree with Arsene. It is important to keep the integrity of the referee and always back the referee," he continued, referring to Arsene Wenger's comments on the matter.

"They are human and can make mistakes like us but it is important next time to behave naturally and to show the referee the trust and respect.

"Then whatever happens in the game, on the pitch we are human and can make mistake and not because something is going on behind."

Earlier in the day, the Arsenal manager was slighlty more vocal in his criticism of the role of social media in the decision.

"Social media doesn't dictate the rules and social media should not dictate what happens with the referees," the Frenchman said. "It's people who have responsibilities at the top level who have to make these kinds of decisions."