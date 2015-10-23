Wenger wants more goals from Ozil

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged Mesut Ozil to 'add goals' to his game following his strike in the 2-0 win over Bayern at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Germany international Ozil netted the Gunners' second goal in their shock win over the Bavarians, making sure of the result following substitute Olivier Giroud's opener.

Wenger is now keen to see Ozil kick on and find the scoresheet more often, but admitted the main aim is to keep the club's strikers feeding off the 27-year-old's exceptional passing game.

"A player of his calibre, you want him to add goals to his assists. He is world class," Wenger is quoted as saying by Goal.

"The most important thing is [the strikers] contribute goals. You have to accept no club in the world can play one striker for the whole season.

"You want to do well in the big games at home. We want to produce the same performance again."