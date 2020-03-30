Reports: New reports claim Newcastle United possible takeover is one step closer

New reports have emerged regarding a possible takeover of English Premier League outfit Newcastle United is now one step closer. The Magpies have one of the strongest fan bases in the country and it is believed that historically, the club is one of the biggest in Premier League.

However, in the last decade or so, the Toon Army have witnessed a bumpy ride under the ownership of Mike Ashley where the club were relegated twice.

That lead to unrest at the St. James’ Park where Ashley has seen a number of protests against him by the club supporters who are eager to see a change in the ownership.

As per a new report published in the Telegraph, Newcastle’s proposed £340 million takeover is now one step closer with the Premier League being informed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia about their intentions of buying the club.

The report further stated that despite receiving the request a few days ago, the Premier League are likely to take at least a month to ‘to conduct checks to ensure the funding is in place and the principals pass the owners and directors test’, largely because of being under pressure to dealing the Coronavirus crisis.

It is believed that in the proposed deals, Saudi Arabia’s PIF will take 80% of the stakes whereas Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital and Reuben Brothers are set to take 10% stake each at the club.