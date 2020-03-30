Paul Pogba hints at possible Manchester United future

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted that his future possibly lies at the club. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from United since the 2019 summer transfer window but with European football now on hold because of COVID-19 outbreak, it is still unclear whether he will be on the move in the upcoming summer.

Pogba urged everyone to stay at home as governments all around the world fight the pandemic, before adding that they will get back on the pitch to win trophies for the club. “Stay at home – stay safe,” Pogba said as per the club’s official website.

“Keep supporting United. Hopefully things will get better very soon and we will get back to the game.

“Hopefully we can show you guys we are ready and we want to go back to win trophies. Stay connected, stay safe and we’ll be back on the pitch soon.”

The midfielder also opened up on United’s UEFA Europa League triumph under former manager Jose Mourinho.

“I was so happy because that was what we wanted,” he said. “At the start of the season we wanted to win this and it meant we went through to the Champions League [the following season]. It was our second trophy of the year and I was really happy. That’s what Manchester United is about: winning trophies.”