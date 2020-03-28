Chelsea to consider options over Stamford Bridge redevelopment

Planning permission for the development of Stamford Bridge expires on March 31, Chelsea have confirmed.

The club had gained permission to expand Stamford Bridge to a 60,000 capacity, though reports on Wednesday suggested the project had been placed on hold.

However, since planning permission was granted in March 2017, no work on the project has commenced.

It has now been confirmed that Chelsea are considering options as to how to proceed, with the current permissions to expire on Tuesday.

“We are grateful to all our fans and stakeholders, especially Hammersmith & Fulham Council, for their patience and understanding in the matter,” a statement on the club’s official website read.

“We will continue to consider our options for a new stadium, should economic conditions improve.”