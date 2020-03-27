Coronavirus: David De Gea thanked amid reports Manchester United goalkeeper donated €300,000 to Community of Madrid

David de Gea was thanked by the Community of Madrid president for his help in fighting the coronavirus.

Community of Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso thanked David de Gea for his help in fighting the coronavirus amid reports the Manchester United goalkeeper donated €300,000.

Spain have been hit hard by the coronavirus, reporting more than 57,700 cases and 4,365 deaths.

The Madrid-born De Gea reportedly donated €300,000 to the Community of Madrid and Ayuso offered her thanks to the Spain international.

“Thank you, @D_DeGea!” she wrote on Twitter.

“The great help you have provided to @comunidadmadrid, it will be key to combat COVID-19.

¡Gracias, @D_DeGea ! La gran ayuda que has aportado a @comunidadmadrid será clave para combatir el COVID-19. Eternamente agradecidos, orgullosos de ti. — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) March 26, 2020

“Eternally grateful, proud of you.”

There have been more than 529,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, with deaths nearing 24,000.

It has brought sport to a standstill, with De Gea’s United fifth in the Premier League when it was suspended.