Coronavirus: Pep Guardiola donates €1m to help COVID-19 fight

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the globe, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has pledged financial support.

Pep Guardiola has made a €1million donation to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

The Manchester City manager made the sizeable contribution to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation, which will invest it in medical equipment.

Guardiola is at home in Barcelona amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the foundation to which he made the pledge is focused on tackling the virus in the region.

The organisation’s fundraising efforts started on March 21 and prior to Guardiola’s gesture had raised €33,000.

A statement read: “Former football player and former FC Barcelona coach and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the purchase and supply of medical equipment in the face of a health emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The donation campaign promoted by the Colegio de Doctors de Barcelona and managed through the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation aims to collect medical material and financial contributions from collegiate doctors and the general population for the purchase of medical equipment and equipment that is currently lacking in health centers in Catalonia.

“Also to be able to finance the alternative production (through 3D printing and others) of respirators and other elements of protection for healthcare staff.”

Guardiola’s decision to offer financial support follows in the footsteps of others across the world of sport.

The Germany national team donated €2.5m and Milan gave €250,000, while Bayern Munich players Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich set up a fund called ‘We Kick Corona’, chipping in a combined €1m.