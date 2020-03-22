Coronavirus: We have to trust the experts until we can play again – Juan Mata

Juan Mata said he is “coping okay” with the Manchester United training plan that he is carrying out at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata called upon the football world to remain calm and “trust the experts” while play is suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, and said he is doing all he can to stay fit.

Mata used a United club video call to share an update on his own routine while players are training alone, and gave a positive report on his fitness.

“Being patient and calm is the only thing we can do now,” said Mata.

“We have to wait and trust the experts until we can play football again.

“We are coping okay. We are obviously in the house trying to get fit and training however we can by doing some exercises in the house and the garden.”

United goalkeeper Lee Grant joined Mata on the video call and said he too has been following club orders in his home training regime.

“We have got our own special program and, really, it just centres around doing as much as we can within the confines and the safety of our own houses,” said the former Stoke City and Derby County goalkeeper.

“Of course, we are utilising what equipment we have and, as Juan says, the garden has come into play as well.

“We are really just doing what we can and trying to follow, as closely as we can, the programs that the club have given us.”