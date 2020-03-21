Manchester City and Manchester United compensated for the temporary loss of matchday food bank contributions with a £100,000 donation.

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United have joined forces to donate £100,000 to food banks in the city to help relieve the strain on resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

The clubs came together to donate £50,000 each to the Trussell Trust to help the charity cope with the loss of donations that supporters regularly make on matchdays during the suspension of football across the country.

There are 19 Trussell Trust food banks across Manchester that will benefit from the clubs’ donations, which both City and United are promoting via their social media channels with the hashtag ‘#ACITYUNITED’.

A joint statement published on both clubs’ official websites said: “We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus.

“At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United.”

The rivalry between City and United was as strong as ever prior to the suspension of the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side claiming local bragging rights with a 2-0 victory in the derby at Old Trafford on March 8.

But representatives from both sets of supporters voiced their commitment to standing side-by-side to help the city through the current health crisis.

The Trussell Trust’s senior operations manager Rachel Macklin said: “As the coronavirus pandemic develops, more people than ever may need help from food banks across our network. We’re working closely with our network to understand each food bank’s situation, offer guidance, and work out how we can best support them.

“We know we won’t be able to do this alone, so we are truly grateful for the support Manchester United and Manchester City are showing local food banks.”

A spokesperson for MCFC Fans’ Foodbank Support added: “We’re delighted that City and United have donated such a huge amount to Fans Supporting Foodbanks.

“We’d like to thank everyone on both sides for demonstrating that hunger doesn’t wear club colours, and for the show of community solidarity.”