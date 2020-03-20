Reports: PSG & Man Utd eye Aubameyang, Barca join Liverpool in Camavinga race

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are reportedly vying for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s signature.

Could Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang be the next Robin van Persie?

Van Persie left Arsenal for Premier League rivals Manchester United in 2012, going on to win the title.

Or could Aubameyang swap England for France, where Paris Saint-Germain reportedly await?

TOP STORY – PSG & UNITED WANT AUBAMEYANG

Manchester United are eyeing a move for disgruntled Arsenal star and Paris Saint-Germain target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Sun.

United are yet to permanently replace Romelu Lukaku, who left for Inter at the start of the season, and Aubameyang has emerged as an option.

Aubameyang is out of contract at the end of the 2020-21 season and is no closer to extending his deal, while Tuttosport says Ligue 1 champions PSG have made contact with Arsenal regarding the Gabon striker.

– Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga is in high demand and Sport claims Barcelona and Liverpool have joined the race to sign the 17-year-old sensation. Real Madrid, Arsenal and United have been linked previously.

– Staying at Camp Nou and Barca are monitoring RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, says le10sport. Upamecano has also been linked to Arsenal, Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and United.

– According to Calciomercato, Milan want to sign Real Betis attacker Nabil Fekir. The Rossoneri are prepared to pay €40million for the Frenchman.

– Juventus and Napoli are both interested in Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso, reports le10sport. The France international swapped Lyon for Bayern in 2017.

– Torino striker Andrea Belotti is seriously considering leaving the club and Calciomercato claims Napoli and Roma are candidates to sign the Italy international.

– Atletico Madrid are looking to extend Thomas Partey’s contract through to 2025 and raise his release clause amid links to Arsenal and United, reports Goal.

– Lazio have slapped a €120m price tag on star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports Tuttomercatoweb. PSG, United and Madrid are reportedly eyeing the Serbia international.