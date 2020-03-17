Coronavirus: Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi in cycling workout after positive test

Callum Hudson-Odoi can be seen cycling in an intense workout after Chelsea posted a video of the winger.

Chelsea have posted a video of winger Callum Hudson-Odoi completing a cycling workout after his positive coronavirus test last week.

A shirtless Hudson-Odoi can be seen cycling to music before smiling at the camera in a 16-second clip posted on Tuesday.

Chelsea added a comment praising the 19-year-old, saying he was looking strong.

Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19 in a diagnosis confirmed on Friday, having first displayed cold-like symptoms on March 9.

The entire Chelsea squad, coaching staff and several backroom staff self-isolated as a result.

Hudson-Odoi tweeted a video promptly after his diagnosis saying he had “recovered” and was following health guidelines regarding his isolation.

He added: “Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a complete halt to major sport, including football in the top European leagues.