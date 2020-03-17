Manchester United move is a result of years of sacrifice from Odion Ighalo, states agent

Odion Ighalo’s agent Patrick Bastianelli has hailed the impact the striker has had since his arrival at Manchester United in the January transfer window. The Manchester-based giants signed Ighalo on a six-month loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Bastianelli said that it’s years of hard work and sacrifice from the 30-year-old which now sees him scoring goals for Manchester United. Ighalo has four goals in three starts for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed club.

Moreover, there have been reports that United might offer Ighalo a permanent contract once his six-month loan deal comes to an end. He added that a lot is down to Ighalo’s positive attitude as well.

“Odion is reaping what he deserves after many sacrifices, after many years around Europe,” Bastianelli told TuttoSport, per Sport Witness.

“Manchester is a prize for everything he’s shown in recent years. It’s part of his character, of his great seriousness. He scored many goals.

“He always has a positive attitude. Odion is a person who always looks ahead, always in a positive way,” he added.

Whether the Nigerian continues his goalscoring form once football resumes in England remains to be seen.