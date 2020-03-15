Cesc Fabregas tells story of Range Rover bet with Willy Caballero

Willy Caballero got the better of Cesc Fabregas in a training-ground bet at Chelsea but did not get the reward he was expecting.

Cesc Fabregas has cast fresh light on the training-ground bet with Willy Caballero that left the goalkeeper with a broken-down Range Rover.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who was in the Chelsea youth team when Fabregas and Caballero were Blues team-mates, recently told the tale of a wager between the pair.

And Fabregas gave his version of events on his Twitter page on Sunday, complete with a video of Caballero’s reaction when he received his prize of a car with smashed windows.

“So, after a player already told the story to the press of what happened one day in 2018 and many people asked me if it’s true, there we go,” wrote midfielder Fabregas, who is now at Monaco.

“Many times for many years after training, I stay a little bit longer to take some penalties.

“I always made little bets with the goalkeepers to put a bit of spice into the challenge. For some reason, I never really missed one.

“So, one day I got too confident and it got out of hand. It was Willy Caballero’s turn, and I told him that if he saved it, I’d get him a Range Rover.

“Unfortunately for me, he saved it in front of the whole team, so you can imagine how it went…

“I went from feeling the most confident to feeling the most stupid guy on earth. Everybody obviously was shouting and laughing that I had to pay my debt.

“I went to a scrapyard and I found a destroyed Range Rover that couldn’t be used at all for £950, so I said, ‘You know what? I’ll get that’.

“The next day they brought [it] to the training ground and well… I’ll show you the rest on a video.

“The lesson of the story is: Don’t bet at all at any cost.”