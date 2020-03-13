Paul Pogba tells followers: ‘Dab to beat coronavirus’

Manchester United and France star Paul Pogba pointed his social media followers towards World Health Organisation advice on coronavirus.

Paul Pogba wants fans to “dab to beat coronavirus” as the football world steps up its precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Manchester United and France star posted on his social media channels, directing his followers towards guidance from the World Health Organisation on the pandemic.

In line with advice to cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve or a tissue – not your hand – when coughing and sneezing to stop the spread of the virus, Pogba posted a picture of himself performing a dab.

The dance move brings a person’s arm across their face and mouth.

“We must all be ready for #coronavirus,” Pogba’s picture caption began.

“Dab when you cough. Dab when you sneeze. Dab to beat #coronavirus.

“Learn more about #COVID19 & share with your loved ones: www.who.int/COVID-19.”

The Premier League and Ligue 1 followed Serie A and LaLiga in suspending fixtures for the foreseeable future on Friday.

UEFA has cancelled Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled for next week ahead of a video conference on March 17 to discuss how best to proceed with those two tournaments and Euro 2020.