Premier League side Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for Coronavirus and that as a result, manager Frank Lampard, the coaching staff and senior squad have all been instructed to self-isolate.

“Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for Coronavirus returned this evening,” the club’s official statement read.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2020

“It is expected that those who did not have close contact with Callum will return to work in the coming days. In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed,” the statement added further, before concluding:

“The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and our other facilities are operating as normal.”

The club also revealed that Hudson-Odoi had been displaying symptoms similar to a mild cold since Monday morning. as a result of which he had taken the precaution of not visiting the training ground since then. It has also been understood that despite testing positive for the Coronavirus, the player is doing well.

Lampard’s boys were set to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, but given that the UK government guidelines recommend a 14-day period of isolation it is now unlikely that the game will go ahead.

An emergency meeting to discuss the Premier League’s future is set to take place on March 13, after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also tested positive for COVID-19.

Hudson-Odoi’s own diagnosis and the self-isolation of the Chelsea first-team squad and their coaches will now also be a key talking point as the league continues to consider how to respond.