Coronavirus: Premier League to hold emergency club meeting after Mikel Arteta tests positive

The Premier League will hold an emergency club meeting on Friday after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal announced on Thursday that Arteta has the virus, shortly after the Premier League released a statement confirming the weekend’s upcoming fixtures were set to go ahead.

But that initial plan, following advice from the British government, appears to be in doubt after Arteta became the highest-profile football figure to test positive for the virus.

“In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures,” said a Premier League statement later on Thursday.

“The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting.”

Top-flight action in Italy and Spain has already been suspended amid the growing coronavirus crisis, while FIFA has postponed this month’s South American qualifiers for the 2020 World Cup.

English Football League matches this weekend were set to go ahead, but former England international Gary Neville hit out at perceived inaction from footballing authorities.

“Hey @premierleague / @EFL you are making a right mess of this one!” the former Manchester United captain wrote on Twitter.

He added: “It needed a PL manager to contract the virus for them to act! Embarrassing leadership from the @premierleague.”

Arsenal confirmed club staff and players who had “recent close contact” with Arteta would be going into self-isolation in line with government health guidelines.

“It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates,” said a club statement.

Arsenal have already had one Premier League game postponed after Wednesday’s rearranged fixture at Manchester City was called off on the day amid the pandemic.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiacos earlier this month, after which the Greek club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for the virus.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is among the footballers to have also tested positive, while Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed three of the club’s players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms.