Coronavirus: Man City player self-isolating following family illness

A Manchester City player is self-isolating as a precaution after a member of their family fell ill and was tested for coronavirus.

The player in question was not named by the club, but according to multiple media reports it is first-team left-back Benjamin Mendy.

A club spokesperson said: “The club is aware that a family member of a senior men’s team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness.

“He has undergone tests at hospital, one of which is for COVID-19. Until the results are known, the player in question is self-isolating as a precaution.”

City face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and were due to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

However, that match was postponed after Madrid went into quarantine in the wake of one of the club’s basketball players testing positive for coronavirus.

The United Kingdom has had 590 confirms cases of COVID-19 infection and 10 deaths from the virus.