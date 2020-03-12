Leicester City isolate three players showing coronavirus symptoms

Premier League club Leicester City have taken the precaution of isolating players who have shown “symptoms and signs” of coronavirus.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed three of his players have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been isolated from their team-mates.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of this weekend’s scheduled Premier League match against Watford, Rodgers explained the club had acted as a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs [of the coronavirus],” Rodgers told the media on Thursday.

“We’ve followed procedures and [as a precaution] they have been kept away from the squad.

“Working in football, it’s about having that agility to move with what’s happening in football. We’re guided by football and federations. We have to press on with our work and prepare as normal.”

Stats Perform understands all players put into isolation have only displayed mild symptoms, meaning they have not met the threshold to be tested for the virus.

Rodgers is hopeful Saturday’s trip to Vicarage Road goes ahead as planned but is not a fan of matches being staged behind closed doors.

“It would be a shame [if the Watford game were to be postponed], but the public’s health is the most important in all of this,” he said.

“The game is all about the players and the fans and if you have one of those not there, it’s obviously not the same.”

Rodgers also confirmed right-back Ricardo Pereira will face around six months on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while playmaker James Maddison is also out with a calf problem.

Leicester lie third in the Premier League with nine games of the season remaining.