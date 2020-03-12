Brendan Rodgers confirms ‘few’ Leicester City players have shown symptoms of coronavirus, placed in self-isolation

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that ‘a few’ players of the club have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been placed in self-isolation immediately.

Rodgers’s revelation comes hours after reports emerged that a Premier League club is testing all of its players for the coronavirus after some of them showed symptoms and signs of the virus. He added that the club is following proper procedures and the said players have been kept away from the rest of the squad.

“We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad,” he said.

“Of course, from a football perspective, it would be a shame, but the public’s health is the most important aspect in all of this,” he added when quizzed about a possible suspension of the Premier League and on football as a whole.

