Ex-Manchester United star names one Liverpool forward he wouldn’t like to play against

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he would ‘least like to play against’ Sadio Mane out of the three Liverpool forwards. Mane leads the Reds’ attacking line alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The former England defender said that all three of the club’s forwards are great players but he has a special spot for Mane. He claimed that the Senegal international is unpredictable and thus it is difficult to play against him.

Ferdinand was talking ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid. The La Liga giants won the match 3-2 (4-2 on aggregate) as Jurgen Klopp-managed side’s title defence came to a screeching halt.

“Mane’s been phenomenal,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“He’s the guy that normally scores first, I think eight times this season he’s done that. This is an unbelievable goal, the one two, the shift of the body, unbalance the defender and put on the jets. He’s a fantastic player.

“Out of the three strikers Liverpool have, he’s the one I would least like to play against. He’s unpredictable, he’s sharp, he’s quick, he’s direct, clinical.

“Listen, they’re all great players but there’s just something different about him for me that I really, really love.”