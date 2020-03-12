Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United’s stance on possible Premier League suspension amidst coronavirus outbreak

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that the club will accept any decision taken with respect to the coronavirus outbreak. Reports have emerged earlier today that Premier League is planning to start playing matches behind closed doors and an official announcement can be expected soon.

Solskjaer is of the opinion that public health is of utmost importance and he would understand if the league is discontinued with immediate effect. He added that these are difficult times for the whole of society.

“I would understand if this competition or the Premier League wasn’t played out, under the circumstances,” he said as reported by The Sun.

“Football is for the fans and the game should always be for them. But the main concern must always be the health of the public and whatever decision is made, we’ll back.

“We are playing this game behind closed doors but we might get a different message about the tournament next week.

“We just have to do what we are told and if the authorities think we should go and get on with it, then we do our job.

“The players are focused and concentrating on the job but these are difficult circumstances, not just for football but the whole of society.”