Reports: Premier League games to be played behind closed doors amidst coronavirus threat

English Premier League games are set to be played behind the closed doors amidst the threat of coronavirus outbreak, as per reports in the local media. The virus, which initiated from the city of Wuhan in China in December last year, has already affected more than 100 countries across the world.

As per the official figures, more than 100 thousand people have been infected with the virus officially called ‘Covid-19’ which has already resulted in more than 4,000 casualties in the world.

Majority of those cases have been reported from China but several other countries including Iran and Italy are also struggling to control the outbreak.

As per the Times Sport report, UK government are taking extra measures to contain the virus outbreak and by Thursday, an official announcement is expected regarding the Premier League matches to be held behind the closed doors.

The report further stated that the decision is likely to be taken in the Cobra committee meeting on Thursday morning where the countrywide threat level will be elevated from ‘contain’ to ‘delay’.

The measures will see the Premier League matches to be played as per schedule but without any spectators in the stadium in order to contain the threat of an outbreak.

The new measures will also mean that the general public will not be able to watch matches in the pubs to avoid any contact.