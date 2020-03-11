Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals club’s current stand on Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the club will talk to Paul Pogba about a possible extension on his current contract. The Frenchman has been rumoured to be closing in on an exit with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus interested in him.

Pogba’s current contract with the club runs down in 2021 but recent reports have claimed that he might be looking at possibly renewing his contract as United slowly reform themselves. Solskjaer, with his comments, has now confirmed that discussions will take place but did not reveal any other information.

“So much is being said and written about Paul, so all such discussions we take behind the club’s walls,” Solskjaer told Norwegian outlet TV2.

Pogba is currently out because of an ankle injury but the Norwegian tactician had claimed that he was set to return to first-team training this week. However, he is yet to join his teammates who prepare for UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie against LASK.