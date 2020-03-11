Mikel Arteta drops hint about how he plans to use Arsenal forward in the future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on how he plans to use young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli in the future. The youngster has been one of the few shining lights in a rather disappointing season for Arsenal.

Martinelli joined the Gunners in the 2019 summer transfer window and has since scored 10 goals and provided four assists on top of it. However, due to the lack of options up front, Arteta has had to field the 18-year-old down the left wing.

The Spanish tactician claimed that he plans to use both Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as centre forwards but he can’t do that at the moment due to squad balance.

“[Aubameyang and Martinelli] are centre forwards but with the squad balance that we have at the moment, to play on those positions on the left we don’t have five players,” said Arteta as per Express.

“We are using one left-winger to play as a left-back [Saka] and he is not a left-back so we’re just trying to adapt to the situation that we have today, trying to create an amount of goal threat that can be successful for the team.

“That’s part of managing the players that we have.”

Arteta opened up on Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season as well.

“I don’t know. It’s still a long way to go, we want to go game by game,” he said.

“Three weeks ago it was impossible, now it looks a little bit more possible, but still [it depends on] the results and our performances.”