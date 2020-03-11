Manchester City v Arsenal postponed due to coronavirus

Scheduled for Wednesday, Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City will not go ahead as a precaution due to coronavirus.

Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Arsenal has been postponed as a precaution due to coronavirus.

City were scheduled to host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, however, the fixture will not take place in Manchester midweek.

The decision comes based on medical advice, “after it emerged that personnel from Arsenal have come into contact with the Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19.”

“Manchester City FC wishes Mr Marinakis a speedy recovery, and further information will follow in the coming days about rescheduled dates, but supporters are advised not to travel to Etihad Stadium for this fixture,” City said in a statement.

Arsenal added that their players will self-isolate at home for 14 days, while four staff members will also remain at home until the two weeks are complete.

The Gunners’ statement places upcoming matches against Brighton and Hove Albion (March 14) and Sheffield United (March 22) in doubt.

Premier League outfit Wolves have already called for Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg against Olympiacos to be postponed after Marinakis tested positive for COVID-19 in Greece, however, UEFA rejected the request.

The clash is already being played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy has been the hardest hit by coronavirus outside of China, with Serie A and all sporting activities suspended until April 3 following more than 10,100 cases and 600 deaths.

More than 3,000 people have died in China, while there have been six deaths and more than 380 cases in the United Kingdom.