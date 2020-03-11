Leroy Sane is back in training with Manchester City but has only managed a solitary outing with the club’s U23 side since ACL surgery.

Pep Guardiola claims Leroy Sane was fit to make his Manchester City first-team return “weeks ago” but remains short of rhythm.

Sane suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during last August’s Community Shield triumph against Liverpool, scuppering both his season and a purported switch to Bayern Munich.

The Germany winger resumed full training last month, when he featured for City’s under-23 team against Arsenal.

However, he has not featured in one of Guardiola’s matchday squads during a run of games that has included a Champions League trip to Real Madrid, the EFL Cup final and a Manchester derby.

“He is getting better week by week,” the City manager said of Sane’s fitness, while not ruling out the prospect of the 24-year-old featuring when his team host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

“He is training, he is not injured. He can play. Another issue is a lack of rhythm, the tempo, the moment of the season. We are going to decide.

“But yes, he was ready weeks ago.”

Guardiola again backed first-choice goalkeeper Ederson, who was culpable for both goals conceded as Manchester United claimed the local bragging rights with a 2-0 win over their neighbours at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“He’s an extraordinary keeper. You and me [the reporter], we cannot make mistakes because we are sitting,” he said. “The players can make mistakes wherever they want. It is how they react and he always reacts good.”

Guardiola confirmed he has remained in regular contact with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, his former assistant who left City to take charge of the Gunners in December.

Raheem Sterling previously cited Arteta’s nurturing influence as a factor in his improvement over recent seasons but Guardiola doubts the England forward’s ongoing 12-match goal drought can be attributed to the ex-Everton midfielder no longer being part of the Premier League champions’ coaching staff.

“You have to ask Raheem,” he said. “Raheem has scored goals and is going to score goals. The talent is there.

“Of course, Mikel helped all of us as much as possible. Not just Raheem, all the players.

“My assistant coaches are free to do what they think to help the team. We try to do our best for the club we defend, and the people we work with, to do as well as possible on the pitch.”

Influential duo Kevin De Bruyne (shoulder) and Aymeric Laporte (hamstring) will be assessed ahead of the Arsenal game after their absences were keenly felt last weekend.