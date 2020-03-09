Arsenal star claims Champions League qualification is ‘in their hands’

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has opened up on the club’s recent results and their push to finish in one of the UEFA Champions League spots in the Premier League this season.

Leno was talking about Arsenal’s hard-fought win over West Ham United on Saturday. The Gunners were the second-best team throughout the match but managed to get all three points through Alexandre Lacazette’s strike in the 78th minute.

“Yes, I think you could see many games like this,” he said as reported by Goal, highlighting that the players have developed a strong mentality and are ready to dig in to win games.

“Also Chelsea away, 2-2, it was only a mentality game with the red card and yes, I think we are happy about our mentality. But I think the manager also said that everything was not perfect. We have to work on many things and improve many things.

“It was not our best game but the mentality was good. You have these type of days when you don’t play your best game but the result is the most important thing.”

The German shot-stopper also opened up on Arsenal’s UCL chances, claiming that it’s all in their hands.

“I think it’s all about us, if it will be realistic or not,” he said. “There is still a gap but I think we have ten games left so we have enough opportunities to reduce this gap and go to the Champions League place.

“Maybe fifth is enough, I don’t know, it depends on Manchester City. But I think it’s all in our hands.”

Arsenal are currently ninth on the Premier League table, eight points off fourth-placed Chelsea and have been knocked out of the UEFA Europa League as well.