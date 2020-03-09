Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Bruno Fernandes ‘shushing’ Pep Guardiola during Manchester derby

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opened up on the incident involving Bruno Fernandes and Pep Guardiola, where the midfielder was spotted ‘shushing’ the City manager during the Manchester derby.

The Red Devils came out 2-0 winners, courtesy of goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay to continue their march towards a top-four spot. This was Solskjaer’s third win over Guardiola this season.

After the match, the Norwegian was quizzed about the incident involving Fernandes and Guardiola, in reply to which he said that a player needs to have a character to be at this club and his latest midfield acquisition has that in abundance.

“The whole club [has been lifted]. Because he has everything I spoke about,” said Solskjaer as reported by Metro.

“He works hard, he is humble enough, he’s got the desire and commitment, but he’s also got the X-factor. He is a risk-taker, he’s got the courage to make mistakes and if you make enough mistakes it’ll be corrected into fantastic assists or goals.

“You need a character here, you need character at this club, but this team they have got that. They have learned through some hard times this season, because we have been a young team and we have started something we believe in and Bruno has helped that.”