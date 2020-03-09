On Sunday night, Manchester United may have inadvertently cut short Liverpool’s Premier League title race, as they defeated local rivals Manchester City at the Old Trafford.

In case you missed it, goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay powered the hosts to a memorable Manchester Derby win, while City goalkeeper Ederson also contributed with a handful of mistakes that allowed their opponents to score both goals.

United are now at fifth place on the Premier League table, with 45 points after 29 Matchdays (12 wins, nine draws and eight losses). They now also have the chance to make it to next season’s UEFA Champions League, provided they maintain their position in the top-five and provided City’s Champions League ban gets upheld.

City, meanwhile, continue to hold on to the second place in the Premier League despite their defeat on Sunday. So far, they have collected 57 points from 28 Matchdays (18 wins, three draws and seven losses).

At the same time, table-toppers Liverpool have made 82 points from 29 Matchdays (27 wins, one draw and one loss) – that is, they have a very healthy 25-point lead over Manchester City right now.

The maximum number of points that the Sky Blues can collect from their remaining 10 Matchdays this season, is 30 points – which they would gain only if they win all of their remaining ten matches.

If that happens, Pep Guardiola’s men will close the season with 87 points – which, in turn, further means that Liverpool needs only six more points to reach an overall tally of 88 points and ensure their first league title win in 30 years.

If City goes on to lose their next match against Arsenal on Thursday, all that Liverpool would need to do to ensure their first-ever Premier League win would be to win their upcoming league clash against local rivals Everton on March 17.

Hence, statistically speaking, the Reds are only at least eight days far away from scripting history.

Did anyone see that coming this quickly?