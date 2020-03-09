On Sunday night, Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-0 in the Premier League, and climbed to the fifth place on the league table. Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay scored United’s goals, but for fans, the bigger star of the night was Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes assisted Martial with a brilliant free-kick early on in the game, but what he did to Pep Guardiola later is what has got fans talking.

In case you missed it, United’s January signing was spotted ‘shushing’ the Manchester City manager as the pair exchanged words near the touchline at Old Trafford.

Watch the videos of the incident, right below:

As you can see, during a break in play, Guardiola threw the ball away from the 25-year-old and can be seen talking to him, who responds in kind before putting his finger to his lips and then waving his hand towards the ground, telling the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager to be quiet.

Needless to say, Bruno Fernandes has made a remarkable impression since joining the Red Devils from Portuguese Primeira Liga club Sporting CP in January.

The Portuguese international has consistently delivered standout performances for his new side, with pundits and fans lavishing praise on the midfielder for his leadership qualities as well.

United are looking stronger since his arrival, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to remain keen for his side to pose strong challenges in the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.