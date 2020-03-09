Premier League comfort zone a factor in Manchester City’s derby defeat, suggests Bernardo Silva

Manchester City’s derby defeat can in part be attributed in part to being in a Premier League comfort zone, according to Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva believes the comfort zone of their Premier League position may have contributed to a derby defeat against Manchester United that was “not acceptable”.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay saw City suffer a 2-0 loss to rivals United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It ensured United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed home and away league victories over City counterpart Pep Guardiola – the first time the Red Devils have done the double over their Manchester rivals for 10 years.

Second-placed City are 25 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool but have a seven-point cushion over Leicester City in third.

“The reality is the pressure is not on in the Premier League,” Silva told Sky Sports.

“We don’t have much pressure because we know that our position is not changing a lot because we will not get to the title.

“I think we will be second to qualify for the Champions League. So maybe that is a thing.”

After picking up 100 and 98 points in each of the last two seasons, City have suffered seven defeats this term and have just 57 points with 10 matches still to play.

“A team like ours cannot lose as many games in the Premier League as we have this season,” Silva added. “So, we need to check what is not going right and try to not make the mistakes.

“We have to watch the game back and listen to what Pep has to say.

7 – Manchester City suffered their seventh defeat of the Premier League campaign, making 2019-20 the season in which Pep Guardiola has lost the most league games in his managerial career. Unfamiliar. #MNUMCI pic.twitter.com/Sz8N8deELo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020

“It was a bad game for us and, in my opinion, not acceptable.

“It’s a derby, it’s an important game for our fans, and it is not acceptable to play the way we did and lose 2-0.”

However, Silva felt the awarding of a free-kick that led to United’s opening goal, after Ilkay Gundogan was deemed to have fouled Bruno Fernandes, was an incorrect decision made by referee Mike Dean.

He added: “From my point of view, and from where I was, it was clear it was not a foul. I don’t know if on the television it is a foul or not.

“The referees like us, like all the players, can make mistakes. It’s football.”