Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City: 5 talking points as United complete the league double over City

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side defeating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-0 to move within five points of Leicester City at third place in the Premier League, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the encounter.

1. Bruno Fernandes the difference once again

Football is fine margins, as it has been repeated countless times – and Bruno Fernandes’s arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January is a prime example of that.

Manchester United looked listless before the midfielder’s arrival in January and almost as if by magic, there seems to be a marked improvement in every single one of their players ever since he walked in through the door. Against Manchester City, the Portuguese midfielder was at it again – conjuring up a brilliant free-kick to assist Anthony Martial for the first goal.

Apart from the assist, Fernandes was a menace throughout, with his movement and passing causing City numerous problems. Although it’s still early days for him at Old Trafford, one has to go back to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and then Robin van Persie to find similar players who have had such an instantaneous impact on the Red Devils.

2. Ederson’s howlers

Just 24 hours ago, David de Gea’s gaffe against Everton was the talk of the town. Football fans are famous for their notoriously short memories, however, and it will be Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson who will dominate the headlines until the next match-day after two big errors against their derby rivals.

If the Brazilian’s first mistake was embarrassing – letting a relatively weak Anthony Martial strike in at his near post – his second was a catastrophe as he threw the ball straight to Scott McTominay’s feet in injury time, who then proceeded to strike the ball into an empty net from 30 yards out and complete Manchester City’s humiliation.

For a keeper who especially likes to take risks and play with his feet, Ederson’s howlers will certainly make sure he is in the spotlight for quite some time.

3. Solskjaer outwits Guardiola – for the third time

Stats reveal that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the first Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to complete the double over Manchester City in the Premier League. However, as for United fans, it’s not the numbers that are most satisfying, but the performances.

For the first time in a long time, United looked like a side capable of competing with all of the league’s big boys on equal footing.

Solskjaer first out-thought Pep Guardiola in the reverse fixture at the Etihad when United scored only two but could have had as many as five goals in a devastating half-an-hour spell in the first half. Next, the United manager oversaw a gritty 1-0 win, once again at the Etihad, but his crowning glory will most certainly be their latest victory – dominating the game in terms of chances from start to finish and restricting City to very few clear cut opportunities themselves.

4. Martial finally onto the next level?

For Anthony Martial, this was a win or bust season at Manchester United and on the evidence of numbers, he seems to be doing just enough. The Frenchman has now equalled his best-ever league tally in terms of goals(11), a number which he had managed in his very first year at United.

At times this season, there has been a palpable sense of frustration among fans and pundits alike, regarding a player who has now been considered a ‘young-talent’ for far too long – but he has indeed banged in the goals this year. United have done the double over both Chelsea and City this term and Martial has scored the defining goals in all four of the fixtures.

Hopefully for Manchester United, he has finally stepped onto the next level.

5. Champions League or bust for Manchester City

Even after their loss to Manchester United, second position in the league seems all wrapped up and sealed for Pep Guardiola’s team. He has spoken of his desire to win the Champions League with Manchester City this term and seems to have put all his eggs in the European basket. It’s a case of claiming as many trophies as possible now for the Spaniard – having already taken the first step with their Carabao Cup win.

However, if City exit the Champions League against Real Madrid next week, their season is in real danger of dying out with a whimper. Madrid themselves are full of confidence after their El Clasico win and having seen United already win twice at the Etihad this term, they will believe they can do the same.