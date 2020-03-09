Sergio Aguero suffers injury in Manchester derby

Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero had his participation in the Manchester derby cut short by a thigh injury

Sergio Aguero suffered an apparent thigh injury during Manchester City’s Premier League match at Manchester United on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were trailing 1-0 to Anthony Martial’s first-half opener when Aguero – who had a goal disallowed for offside shortly beforehand – made way in the 59th minute.

A member of City’s medical staff was then seen applying an ice pack to the Argentina striker’s right thigh.

Aguero’s fitness now looks likely to be a cause for concern for Guardiola, as his side head into a busy period of the season – including their Champions League last-16 return clash against Real Madrid on March 17.