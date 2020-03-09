Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour on talk of Scotland call-up: It’s a bit mad

Olivier Giroud praised the maturity of Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour, who could be on course to be named in Scotland’s next squad

Billy Gilmour said it would be “amazing to be called up” for Scotland after the teenage midfielder impressed in his first Premier League start for Chelsea.

Having played a starring role in the Blues’ FA Cup triumph over Liverpool in midweek, Gilmour kept his place for Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old completed 92.5 per cent of his passes and also created a chance from a deep-lying role, justifying Frank Lampard’s faith in him with Jorginho suspended.

A second successive eye-catching outing could lead to Gilmour being part of Scotland’s squad for the Euro 2020 play-off against Israel later this month, though the player himself is not getting too carried away by such talk.

“It’s a bit mad, to be fair,” Gilmour told Sky Sports.

“It would be amazing to be called up, but I just need to keep working hard here and doing my best. Hopefully, I get that opportunity soon.”

74 – Billy Gilmour completed more passes than any other player in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Everton. Assured. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/mO66PrFV1G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020

Mason Mount and Pedro scored in the first half against the Toffees, with Willian and Olivier Giroud adding further goals for the hosts after the break.

As well as embracing the opportunity to make his first top-flight start, Gilmour was pleased to help Chelsea maintain their push for a top-four finish.

“It was amazing, a dream come true to make my debut in the Premier League,” he said.

“Most of all, though, [it’s about] getting the three points so we carry on winning. Hopefully we can continue that on the way forward.

“Today was a tough game. Liverpool was a good game and I played well. But you can only go into the next game and do exactly the same; work your hardest, play well and do your best for the team.”

Team-mate Giroud praised Gilmour’s mature display, telling Sky Sports: “He’s done very well again.

“For a young player, he’s got a great maturity and he also listens to advice. He’s got a nice future in front of him, if he stays like that.”