Manchester United vs Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne sidelined as Harry Maguire returns

Manchester City are without the injured Kevin De Bruyne for the derby against Manchester United, with captain Harry Maguire passed fit for the hosts.

De Bruyne suffered a shoulder injury after coming off the bench during last week’s 2-1 EFL Cup final win over Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola has opted not to risk the Belgium playmaker – whose 26 Premier League appearances this season have yielded eight goals and 16 assists – as City head into a busy period, including the return leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown with Real Madrid.

Maguire rolled his ankle in training this week and sat out the FA Cup win at Derby County but returns alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka (back) and Daniel James (knock).

United are unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions but have only won one of the past eight Premier League derbies at Old Trafford.

Boyhood City fan Phil Foden, man of the match at Wembley last weekend, enjoys his first start in the fixture, while right-back Joao Cancelo features in a Premier League starting XI for the first time since mid-January.