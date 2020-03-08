Kepa Arrizabalaga regains Premier League place for Chelsea v Everton

An impressive display in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Liverpool in midweek was enough for Kepa Arrizabalaga to hold onto his starting spot.

Frank Lampard restored Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea’s Premier League starting line-up for Everton’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Kepa was dropped following a 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal on January 21, with critics suggesting he should have kept out Hector Bellerin’s late equaliser.

Willy Caballero started Chelsea’s next six games before the Spain international returned and produced a solid display in the 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round victory over Liverpool on Tuesday.

Lampard subsequently stuck with Kepa in goal against Everton, while Billy Gilmour was handed a starting berth in midfield alongside Mason Mount and Ross Barkley.

N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic missed the game through injury and Jorginho was ruled out due to a suspension.

Chelsea also included 18-year-old attacker Armando Broja on the bench for the first time in a senior game.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti made three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester United last weekend for his return to his former club.

Lucas Digne and Djibril Sidibe were drafted in at the full-back positions, while Bernard was picked on the left wing.