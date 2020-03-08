Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United fans to not expect Bruno Fernandes to ‘continue like this’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the club’s fans to not expect Bruno Fernandes to continue his rich vein of form. The Norwegian tactician made the comment while claiming that Fernandes has improved the atmosphere around the club and has given a big boost with his performances.

Signed in the January transfer window, the Portuguese midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists ins even appearances for the club. Solskjaer claimed that even though it’s unfair to expect Fernandes to continue the way he is currently playing, he would easily overcome a rough patch, if it does arrive any time in the future.

“He’s definitely raised everybody; players, staff and supporters because he’s given us a big boost by his performances,” Solskjaer told NBC Sports.

“We can’t demand or expect him to continue like this. Of course, we hope so. I can’t see any reason why not but sometimes it just clicks for you early on and you hit a difficult patch.

“But he’s the type of lad who will get through that because he loves football. He’s old fashioned: ‘I know everything about football, I love football, I don’t care about money, I just want to win’. It’s been a big boost for everyone.

“He’s smiley, polite, demanding,” he added while explaining how Fernandes is as a person.

“It depends. On the pitch, he’s demanding. Off the pitch, in the dressing room, he’ll probably demand. I’m not in the players’ dressing room but I see him around the canteen and he’s so polite with everyone, all the staff, shakes hands with everyone. He’s a proper human being as well as being football player.”